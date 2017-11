The Kaduna State Government on Thursday released photos of scripts belonging to primary school teachers in the state, following a ‘Primary Four Test’ which was administered by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

This comes after the state government’s decision to lay off over 21,000 primary school teachers who were tagged as unqualified.

Read Also: Protests Won’t Deter Us From Sacking Unqualified Teachers – El-Rufai