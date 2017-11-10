Actor John Hillerman Dies At 84

John Hillerman, most famous for playing Higgins the snooty butler in “Magnum, P.I.” opposite Tom Selleck, died Thursday aged 84, his publicist said.

The actor, who also appeared in Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown,” and “Blazing Saddles,” died of natural causes at his home in Houston, Texas, said Lori de Waal, without adding further details.

The Texan’s most famous role, which saw him work with a coach to lose his accent, was as sophisticated British butler Higgins alongside Selleck as relaxed private detective Magnum.

His character appeared in eight seasons of “Magnum, P.I.” one of the most popular shows during the 1980s.

The role won Hillerman — who also featured in “Murder, She Write” “The Love Boat” and “Kojak” — an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

