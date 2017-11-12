Eight Dead In DR Congo Train Accident

At least eight people died Sunday in the Democratic Republic of Congo in an accident involving a freight train carrying flammable material, an official and the UN’s Radio Okapi said.

“Up until now, the toll is eight dead and several injured. The toll could be significantly higher,” Jean-Marie Tshizainga, the minister of mines of Lualaba province told AFP.

The train, in which the victims were travelling illegally, was running between the country’s second city Lubumbashi to Luena in the mineral-rich Katanga province.

The UN’s radio Okapi, however, spoke of 33 deaths, as well as others being burned and wounded.

