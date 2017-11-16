Three Die In Kara Multiple Accident

At least three persons lost their lives on Thursday in a fatal accident which happened at the popular Kara bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, which happened in the early hours of the day, also left a number of people injured.

According to eyewitnesses, about six vehicles were involved in the accident.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, also confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

Mr Tiamiyu said the LASEMA received a distress call at about 3.08am concerning a tanker fire accident which resulted in multiple accidents with fatalities.

He said investigation carried out at the scene of the incident revealed that a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of ago (diesel) ram into a stationary truck carrying brewery products.

The accident led to a gridlock on the highway as motorists on both sides of the roads were stuck for hours while others were taking alternative routes to their destinations.

However, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as well as men of the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Army were on ground to manage the situation while debris of the stricken vehicles have since been cleared from the road.

More to follow…