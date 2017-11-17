2019 Election: Akwa Ibom Youths Support Gov. Emmanuel

Thousands of youths from Eket senatorial district in Akwa Ibom, on Friday stormed the Government House, Uyo, to declare their support for the Governor, Udom Emmanuel in the 2019 governorship election.

Prior to that, the youths marched through major roads of Uyo to express their solidarity.

Code named “10,000 Man March for Udom”, the rally drew youths from all the 12 Local Government Areas in Eket senatorial district.

Addressing them at the gate of the government house, the convener of the rally and Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Victor Antai explained the rationale behind it.

The chairman of Akwa Ibom State Youth Council, Mr Emem Daniel and the Caretaker Committee for Eket Local Government Council, Mrs Abigail Edoho Eket described the governor as a competent man for the job and went further to declare their support for his second term bid.

In response, Governor Emmanuel expressed appreciation to the youths for their support.

Furthermore, he noted that as the largest oil producing senatorial district in the state, Eket deserves a second term ticket for equity and fairness as the other two senatorial districts of Uyo and Ikot Ekpene have both served out their two terms each.