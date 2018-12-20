Video: Amosun’s Look-Alike Addresses Crowd At Ogun APM Campaign

A look-alike of Governor Ibikunle Amosun caused quite a stir when he showed up at the campaign flag-off of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, in Ogun state.

The APM is fielding a former aide of Governor Ibikunle Amosun to run in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

There was some buzz when the governor’s look-alike came up to the stage to address the crowd, as the people thought that the governor who is an APC chief had turned up for an opposition party’s rally.

READ ALSO: Many Feared Dead In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Communities

At the APM campaign which held in Abeokuta, the party adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as its presidential candidate.

The National Chairman of the APM, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, presented the party’s flag for the number one office to Buhari.

Dantelle presented the flag to Buhari who was represented by the APM governorship candidate in the state, Adekunle Akinlade.

The party chieftain urged the people to stand up for their freedom and for the emancipation of their land.