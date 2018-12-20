Many Feared Dead In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Communities

Many people were reportedly killed on Thursday following a fresh attack by suspected armed bandits on three communities in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the gunmen opened fire on farmers who were harvesting sweet potatoes at Garin Haladu community on Wednesday evening.

Although police authorities have not confirmed the incident, eyewitnesses, however, said the death toll from the attack is worrisome.

Others who were seriously injured are receiving treatment at the Nasarawa Godal hospital.

The state has been witnessing series of attacks recently leading to the loss of several lives including police officers.

On December 4, armed bandits killed 16 officers which was confirmed by the State Police Command.

Although before the attack, the police claimed to have killed 100 bandits terrorising some communities in the state.

According to the Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, security operatives destroyed several hideouts of the criminals.

Before that, a set of identical twin sisters were on October 16 abducted in Dauran town of Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

A family source told Channels Television that the sum of N15 million was paid as ransom to secure the release of the 16-year-old twins, Hassana and Hussaina.

The twins were however released in November after payments were made to the kidnappers.