UNIJOS Reschedules Exams After Gunmen Attack

The University of Jos has rescheduled exams scheduled for March 30 and 31 following the attack on Angwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a statement on Monday, the Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations of the university, Emmanuel Madugu, urged staff and students to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements.

The statement read, “In view of the late evening fatal attacks by unknown gunmen on residents of Angwan Rukuba (an area that hosts many staff and students of the university), and the consequential tensions it has generated in and around the area and environs, the vice-chancellor has directed that: All examinations scheduled to hold on Monday 30th, and Tuesday 31st March, 2026 are postponed, and will be rescheduled accordingly.”

READ ALSO: Plateau Govt Imposes 48-Hour Curfew In Jos North After Deadly Attack

“University management is actively liaising with the relevant security agencies and monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the lives of members of the university community,” said the statement.

Madugu also advised students to report any security breaches to the university’s security unit.

The development followed Sunday’s attack on Angwan Rukuba, which the Plateau State Government said resulted in loss of lives and injuries.

The state government has since imposed a 48-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area to restore order.