Plateau Govt Imposes 48-Hour Curfew In Jos North After Deadly Attack

The Plateau State Government has imposed a 48-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area following a deadly attack on Angwan Rukuba that claimed several lives and left others injured.

The curfew, which takes effect from midnight of March 29 to April 1, 2026, was announced in a press statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt. Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap.

The government said the decision became necessary after a “tragic security incident” at Gari Ya Waye community in Angwan Rukuba on Sunday, which resulted in casualties and heightened tension in the area.

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “barbaric and unprovoked,” and assured residents that security agencies have been mobilised to restore order and bring those responsible to justice.

READ ALSO: Several Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Plateau Community

“The Plateau State Government, in conjunction with security agencies, wishes to inform the general public of the imposition of a 48-hour curfew within Jos North Local Government Area with immediate effect,” the statement read.

Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, stressing that “all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.”

Residents were urged to remain calm and law-abiding during the period of the curfew, while also cooperating with security operatives by providing credible information that could assist ongoing investigations.

Authorities warned that movement within the affected local government area would be strictly restricted for the duration of the curfew, except for essential services.

The latest development has heightened concerns over security in parts of Jos, with residents calling for sustained efforts to prevent further violence and restore lasting peace in the state.

Authorities warned that movement within the affected local government area would be strictly restricted for the duration of the curfew, except for essential services.

Plateau, just like other states in the North-Central and North-West, has been under attack by non-state actors recently.

On March 14, Gunmen suspected to be bandits killed 20 people and rustled cattle from a village in Jos in a “bandit” attack, a local development organisation said on Saturday.

According to the Kanam Development Association (KADA), the gunmen ambushed soldiers on a routine patrol.

“In the unfortunate exchange of gunfire that followed the ambush, our nation lost brave defenders who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty,” KADA said, adding 12 security personnel and eight people who joined them to protect their communities had died.

The gunmen then stormed a nearby community and stole property, including cattle.

“This further compounds the suffering of already vulnerable rural communities,” KADA said, adding villages in the area had been subject to repeated attacks and kidnappings in recent years.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is also battling an insurgency, with the Nigerian army’s attempts to fight the uptick in radical Islamist violence complicated by the presence of other armed groups in the region.