Suspected Bandits Attack Kwara Community, Kill Three

Suspected bandits have attacked a Police Mobile Force (PMF) camp in Tenebo community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing at least three officers and leaving two others injured.
A source says that the deadly assault occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, throwing the community into panic as gunfire reportedly echoed across the area.
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The attackers stormed the PMF camp unexpectedly early this morning, overwhelming the officers on duty before carrying out the deadly operation.
Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer, Ejide Tohun, said details will be provided later.