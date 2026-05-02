Suspected Bandits Attack Kwara Community, Kill Three

‎Suspected bandits have attacked a Police Mobile Force (PMF) camp in Tenebo community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing at least three officers and leaving two others injured.

‎A source says that the deadly assault occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, throwing the community into panic as gunfire reportedly echoed across the area.

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‎The attackers stormed the PMF camp unexpectedly early this morning, overwhelming the officers on duty before carrying out the deadly operation.

‎Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer, Ejide Tohun, said details will be provided later.