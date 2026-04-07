Protest Disrupts Funeral Of Plateau Attack Victims

A protest on Tuesday disrupted the funeral of some victims of the recent attack on the Angwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Channels Television gathered that while the mass funeral service was being held at the ECWA church for seven of the attack victims, some youths disrupted proceedings, accusing the security agencies of arresting three young men for allegedly defending their neighbourhood during the violence.

Some of the protesters displayed placards of various inscriptions, insisting that the individuals be released before the burial could continue.

“How will they come and kill us and still capture our boys, saying they are bandits? For what reason?” one of the protesters said.

“This is wickedness of the highest level. If they don’t bring those boys, this funeral will not take place.”

In the ensuing demonstrations, the three youths arrested were released by the military authorities.

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The situation led to widespread jubilation as the development helped to calm earlier tensions, paving the way for the continuation of funeral rites for those killed in the attack.

It was only after confirming their release that the aggrieved youths allowed the corpses of the victims to be moved out of the church for burial.

The youths, who were arrested by the army on Wednesday, days after the Sunday night attack, were reportedly picked up while sitting in front of their homes.

Their return to the church brought relief to protesters and mourners, as they were formally presented to youth leaders at the premises.

On March 29, no fewer than 28 people were killed, and several others injured after gunmen attacked the community.

The incident triggered widespread outrage on social media and prompted the Plateau state government to impose a 48-hour curfew in the local government area.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, had “strongly condemned” the attack, describing it as “barbaric and unprovoked”.

During a visit to the community on March 30, Mutfwang declared that the state government would not allow a mass burial, assuring families that each victim would be given a dignified burial.

“We will not allow mass burial. Government will work closely with the families to give each victim a befitting burial. They did not deserve to die in such a manner,” the governor said.