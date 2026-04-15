Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 15.38% in March 2026, reflecting a modest increase from the 15.06% recorded in February.
This is according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Details soon…
Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 15.38% in March 2026, reflecting a modest increase from the 15.06% recorded in February. Advertisement This is according … Continue reading Nigeria’s Inflation Climbs To 15.38% In March
Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 15.38% in March 2026, reflecting a modest increase from the 15.06% recorded in February.
This is according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Details soon…