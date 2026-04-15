×

Nigeria’s Inflation Climbs To 15.38% In March

  Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 15.38% in March 2026, reflecting a modest increase from the 15.06% recorded in February. Advertisement This is according … Continue reading Nigeria’s Inflation Climbs To 15.38% In March

By Channels Television
Updated April 15, 2026
Twitter

 

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 15.38% in March 2026, reflecting a modest increase from the 15.06% recorded in February.

This is according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

 

Details soon…

In This Article:

More Stories

No related articles found