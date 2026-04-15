United Nigeria Airlines Grounds Aircraft After Fifth Bird Strike In Four Months

United Nigeria Airlines has grounded one of its aircraft, CRJ-900, after a bird strike incident during landing of Flight UN0579 from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A statement by the company’s Public Relations Office noted that the affected flight was scheduled for 18:15 hours on Tuesday.

As a result, the company said that the aircraft has been immediately withdrawn from operations to undergo comprehensive technical inspections and any required maintenance before being returned to service, in line with its safety standards.

“Consequently, some flights across our network may not operate as scheduled; however, safety remains our highest priority.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this unforeseen development may cause to our passengers’ travel plans.”

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While the incident marked the fifth bird strike involving its aircraft since January 2026, the company noted that each occurrence has been managed in full compliance with applicable aviation safety regulations and established operational procedures.

“We appreciate the understanding of our valued passengers and reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational reliability.

“We will continue to take all necessary measures to optimize our operations and exceed the expectations of our passengers”, the statement added.