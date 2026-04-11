Gateway Airline Announces New Flight Operations

Gateway Airline has announced the commencement of new flight operations effective Monday, 13th April 2026.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the development was part of its commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing convenient travel options.

The airline will operate flights on the following routes: Iperu to Abuja, Abuja to Port Harcourt, Abuja to Calabar, and Abuja to Jos.

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“This development marks a significant step in improving regional accessibility and delivering efficient, reliable air travel services to our valued passengers”, the statement read in part

The airline noted that it remained committed to providing safe, efficient, and customer-focused air travel services.