AfDB Appoints Keyamo Champion Of Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme For Africa

The African Development Bank has appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, as the Champion of the Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme for Africa (IATP).

The appointment was conveyed in a letter addressed to the minister and signed by Mike Salawou on behalf of the bank.

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According to the AfDB, Nigeria has shown strong leadership in the early phase of the programme, a continent-wide initiative aimed at mobilising investment and transforming aviation into a major driver of economic growth and regional integration across Africa.

The bank described the programme as a platform designed to “mobilise private and institutional capital, de-risk investments, and transform aviation into a driver of regional integration and economic growth across Africa”.

Banks Hails Nigeria’s Role

Highlighting Nigeria’s role in the initiative, the AfDB said the Federal Government had already completed the IATP country survey, advanced work on the country compact, and identified opportunities for aircraft financing in Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s engagement has been exemplary: the Federal Government has completed the IATP country survey, advanced initial work on the country compact, identified concrete opportunities to finance aircraft in Nigeria, and is actively exploring the creation of a Nigerian aviation financing platform.

“This level of commitment positions Nigeria as one of the IATP’s foremost country champions, and the Bank is deeply grateful for your Ministry’s leadership and vision.

“It is in this spirit that the Bank is pleased to appoint you as the Champion of the Integrated Aviation Transformation Program for Africa (IATP),” the statement partly read.

The bank also invited Keyamo to participate in a high-level side event during the 2026 Annual Meetings of the AfDB.

“As the IATP Champion, we are elated to have you at our high-level side event on the margins of the 2026 Annual Meetings, titled ‘Platform Solutions for Africa’s Transformation: DeRisking Aviation and Health Systems through Innovative Finance’, to be held on 28 May 2026, from 08:00 to 09:00, hosted by Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, the President of the African Development Bank Group,” it added.

Aviation Transformation Agenda

According to the letter, the minister’s participation would provide an opportunity to present Nigeria’s aviation transformation agenda to development partners, institutional investors, airlines, and regulators, while also promoting the IATP as a continent-wide investment solution.

The AfDB said Keyamo would also help shape the programme’s aircraft finance pillar, including efforts to establish a Nigerian aviation financing platform that could serve as a model for other African countries.

The bank further stated that Keyamo’s role as IATP champion would help showcase Nigeria’s aviation reform agenda to global investors and development partners, support the design of an aircraft financing platform for Africa, and strengthen partnerships aimed at advancing continental aviation integration.

The bank also said Nigeria would take part in the signing of the IATP Nigeria Country Compact, describing it as a key milestone in the programme’s implementation.

“Following the discussion, we warmly invite you to attend the signing ceremony of the IATP Nigeria Country Compact (time TBC) — a landmark moment that formalizes Nigeria’s role as a founding country partner of the IATP and marks the transition from strategic engagement to country-level implementation.

“Nigeria’s early commitment — reflected in the completion of the survey, the work on the country compact, and the active identification of aircraft financing opportunities — has set a standard of engagement that we hope will inspire other Member States to follow. We look forward to welcoming you as a signatory and champion of this historic step for Africa’s aviation sector.

“The African Development Bank looks forward to welcoming you and to celebrating Nigeria’s leading role in shaping a new era for aviation finance in Africa,” the bank added.