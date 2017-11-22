Senate To Probe DSS, NIA, EFCC Standoff

The Senate is to probe the standoff between the Directorate of States Service (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives in Abuja.

The Upper Chamber set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the matter.

The Senate’s action follows a Point of Order from Senator Dino Melaye, calling the attention of lawmakers to the standoff between the security agencies, describing it as a calamity and a recipe for national disaster.

READ ALSO: DSS-EFCC Standoff: Nobody Is Above The Law, Says Magu

However Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Biodun Olujimi is displeased at what she describes as President Buhari’s inability to take control of the activities of the three security agencies which report to him.

But Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan is defending the President, arguing that President Buhari is in full control of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the EFCC agents on Wednesday, November 21st, clashed with DSS and NIA operatives when security operatives from the EFCC attempted to arrest the former DSS DG Ita Ekpenyong and the Former, NIA DG.