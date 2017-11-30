Enyimba To Return To Aba In 2018

Enyimba are to return to their home ground, the Aba International Stadium for 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football league season.

The Peoples Elephant have played their home games at the Umuahia Township Stadium and Uj Esuene Stadium in the last two seasons owing to renovation work currently going on at their original venue.

The Aba side will still play their home fixtures in the NPFL and the CAF Confederation Cup at the Uj Esuene Stadium next season.

Enyimba remains the most successful club in Nigeria with two CAF Champions League, seven NPFL, four Federation Cup and four Super Cup titles.