Buhari Condoles With Borno Bomb Attack Victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the victims of a bomb attack which occurred in Biu local government area of Borno State.

Buhari, using his verified twitter handle @Mbuhari on Sunday expressed sadness over the incident.

He also revealed plans for setting up an Intelligence Fusion Center in Maiduguri with the aim of curbing the incessant terrorist attack in the Northeast region of the country.

READ ALSO: 13 Killed In Borno Boko Haram Attack

“My condolences to the families of the victims of the bomb attacks in Biu yesterday. I’m confident that the Intelligence Fusion Center we’re setting up in Maiduguri will help us stay ahead of Boko Haram’s desperate attacks on soft targets. May the souls of the dead rest in peace.”

My condolences to the families of the victims of the bomb attacks in Biu yesterday. I’m confident that the Intelligence Fusion Center we’re setting up in Maiduguri will help us stay ahead of Boko Haram’s desperate attacks on soft targets. May the souls of the dead rest in peace. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 3, 2017

Thirteen persons were feared dead while 53 others sustained injuries on Saturday after two female suicide bombers detonated explosive devices in Biu Local Government Area.

The two attackers who died in the process of the twin explosions denotated the bomb at a market in the town at about 11:00 am.

Biu Local Government Area which is 190 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State is the hometown of the chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

It is one of the seven councils which Boko Haram elements could not infiltrate or capture in the wake of the insurgency war.

It was last attacked in February 2016 when suicide bombers rode on a tricycle and blew off their explosives at a military checkpoint. Yesterday’s incident makes it the second time the town was attacked.