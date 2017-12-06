VIDEO: Maina Demands 5% Of N1.6trn Recovered Pension Fund

Embattled former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, is back in the news in an apparent bid to stir up more controversy.

Speaking in an exclusive interview obtained by Channels Television, Maina is asking the Federal Government to pay him five per cent of the N1.6 trillion pension fund he and his team recovered for the government.

According to him, the demand is based on an agreement he had with the Head of Service before taking up the job.

The former pension boss also insisted that his reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service was based on the approval of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, the Federal Civil Service, and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Watch the video below: