NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Night Parties

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has warned corps members against negative conducts one of which is holding night parties because according to him, this could jeopardize their lives.

Kazaure also warned corps members against involvement in practices such as Advanced Fee Fraud also known as “419” and Internet scams otherwise known as “yahoo-yahoo.”

The DG spoke on Wednesday while on an official visit to the Ekiti State Orientation Camp in Ise/Orun/Emure.

Furthermore, he warned female corps members against inappropriate dressing.

Kazaure advised corps members to rather key into the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the NYSC.

According to him, the programme was put in place to empower corps members to be job creators rather than job seekers.

The NYSC boss also enjoined corps members to respect the culture of their host communities and shun unauthorised journeys.

In her remarks, the state Coordinator, Mrs Nwanno Ukagha, however, commended the Batch B Stream 1 corps members, noting that they are well behaved and of good conduct in the camp.