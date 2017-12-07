Plateau PDP Chairman, Son Kidnapped

The Plateau State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Damishi Sango has been allegedly kidnapped, alongside four others in Jere, along the Kaduna/Abuja expressway.

The incident was said to have occured while they were in transit from Jos to Abuja in preparations for the party’s national convention.

Sango, who was also a former Minister of Sports during the Obasanjo presidency, was abducted alongside his son, a chieftain of the PDP, Mr Emmanuel Mangnin, the driver and one other person.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr John Akans told Channels Television on the phone that the chairman left Jos on Wednesday afternoon for the national convention when the incident occurred.

He explained further that the abductors abandoned the vehicle conveying the chairman and others as they went with the victims, adding that no contact has been established with the abductors.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tyopev Mathias stated that his counterpart in Kaduna State confirmed the case.

He, however, added that the police are on the trail of the abductors and will soon set the victims free.