APC Only ‘Clutching On Straws’, PDP Replies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) for condemning the outcome of its national convention which held on Saturday at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

A statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the attack was simply because the APC has outrightly been rejected by Nigerians and is now “clutching on straws for survival”.

The statement read in part: “It is indeed laughable that the APC which has roundly failed in not only managing the affairs of the country but also its own internal issues would recourse to panic mode just because the PDP has succeeded in uniting its fronts by conducting of a very credible elective National Convention.

“We were very much aware of the plots by the APC to scuttle the convention and failing it has resorted to a failed attempt to discredit an elective convention that has been adjudged as creditable, novel and laudable by political stakeholders and lovers of democracy across the nation.

”This unwarranted attack is only symptomatic of a party that has lost control and only clutching on straws for survival having been outrightly rejected by Nigerians.”

Failed Promises

Furthermore, the PDP attacked the APC for failing to keep its promises to Nigerians as well as failing to hold meetings and conventions in the last three years and for also “violating its own constitution”.

The opposition then challenged the ruling party to rather than become jittery over the successful outcome of its convention; reminisce on the needless pains and suffering they have inflicted on Nigerians.

“Is it not disgusting, reprehensible and embarrassing that the APC that has repeatedly failed to hold meetings, congresses and convention in the last three years and has flagrantly continued to violate its own constitution is questioning our party’s rights to perform her legitimate and constitutional obligation?

“Perhaps APC leaders have never read Article 25 (A)(i) of their party’s Constitution which stipulates that “the National Convention of the party (APC) shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) and approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least 14 days notice given to members eligible to attend.”

“Which impunity could be higher than APC violating its constitution? It is strange that APC could be moralizing on the principles of social justice whereas its actions against Nigerians are a complete departure from the norms.

“It is important for this spokesman of a failed party and his pack of incompetent members to reminisce on the needless pains and suffering they have inflicted on Nigerians rather than being jittery over the successful outcome of the PDP’s elective national convention.”

Era of Deceit

The PDP went further to say that the nation is drifting under the leadership of the APC and that they have now come to the rescue. According to the party, Nigerians are only waiting to “kick them out in 2019”.

“Nigerians have come to discover that APC is a fraud, an organization of deceitful characters who have failed to keep a single of its countless promises made to the citizens.

“It is no longer news that the nation is drifting under APC and the PDP has come to the rescue. We must, therefore, remind the APC that the era of deceit, trickery and scaremongering, which has been the hallmarks of their government, is gone and Nigerians are just waiting to kick them out come 2019.”

In a statement on Sunday, the APC had also attacked the PDP saying that corruption was deeply rooted in the party’s DNA.

The statement was in reaction to alleged abnormalities that trailed the PDP’s national convention.

The party said: “In reacting to revelations of how money-for-votes and systematic rigging was brazenly perpetuated during the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) is mindful of the popular axiom: “a leopard cannot change its spot.

“The abnormalities that trailed the PDP national convention have further exposed the PDP as a party not ready and willing to change.

“Indeed, the PDP has once again displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA.”

The APC also added that the zoning of the chairmanship position of the party was unnecessary.