Yobe Governor Pardons Five Prisoners

The Yobe State Governor, Mr Ibrahim Gaidam has pardoned five prisoners convicted and jailed for various offences in two prisons across the state.

A statement issued by his media aide, Abdullahi Bego said the state Chief Executive exercised his powers in pursuit of Sections 212 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.

He added that the governor acted based on the counsel given him by the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy headed by the Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ahmed Goniri.

“The pardons were granted based on the Prerogative of Mercy powers conferred on the governor by Section 212 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” Bego said on Sunday.

The pardon, he added was made possible “based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy chaired by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Ahmed Mustapha Goniri.”

Beneficiaries of the amnesty were: Mohammed Gidado, Adamu Ardo and Jibrin Mohammed all serving at the Potiskum Medium Security Prison.

Others included Kachallah Bukar currently serving at the Gashu’a Prison and Baba Isa serving his term at Potiskum Medium Security Prison.

The repentant prisoners are to be freed with immediate effect, according to the statement issued by the governor’s aide.