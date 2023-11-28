Police Minister Leads Nigerian Delegation To Interpol Assembly In Austria

The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator (Dr) Ibrahim Gaidam, has led a Nigerian delegation to the 91st Interpol General Assembly held in Vienna, Austria.

This was disclosed in a Tuesday statement by the Ministry of Police Affairs, saying the event which also commemorated the centenary celebrations of Interpol, witnessed the gathering of 196 member countries from Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The Interpol General Assembly served as an important platform for global law enforcement agencies to engage in constructive dialogue, exchange best practices, and strengthen collaboration in combating transnational crime.

“Senator (Dr) Ibrahim Gaidam’s presence highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to international security and cooperation,” the statement read.

According to the statement, discussions encompassed a wide range of topics, including the latest advancements in policing techniques, emerging security challenges, and strategies to enhance cross-border intelligence sharing.

“The delegates were to deliberate on initiatives aimed at countering terrorism, cybercrime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and other forms of transnational criminal activities.

“As an active participant, Senator (Dr) Ibrahim Gaidam conveyed Nigeria’s dedication to fostering effective partnerships with member countries to tackle crime and maintain global peace. He emphasized Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, ensuring public safety, and upholding the principles of justice.

“The centenary celebrations of Interpol served as a moment of reflection and appreciation for a century of international collaboration in law enforcement. Member countries acknowledged the pivotal role played by Interpol in promoting global security through its extensive network, data sharing mechanisms, and operational support,” it added.