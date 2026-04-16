Gunmen Abduct Five In Kwara

Gunmen numbering about ten, on Wednesday evening, with sporadic gunshots, stormed Odo-Ore in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State and abducted five residents of the sleepy town.

It was gathered that there is no police station or any security outfit in the community to resist the attack by the terrorists.

Tension has since pervaded Odo-Ore as a result of the development, being the first time terrorists would attack the community.

It was reliably gathered that the terrorists went straight to the residence of one Alhaji Yusuf Yunusa, a prominent politician and school proprietor, around 11 p.m.

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They reportedly forced their way through the gate, then broke the main door of the building, entered one of the rooms, and took him away at gunpoint.

The victim, who also has a private school in Lagos, arrived Odo-Ore on Wednesday morning and was kidnapped while reportedly preparing to sleep.

Four other victims were reportedly abducted by the terrorists while on their way out of the community. They are said to be Hausa men working as farmers in Odo-Ore.

A local who preferred that her name should not be mentioned attributed the abduction of the proprietor to informants in Odo-Ore.

“The attack on Alhaji Yusuf can be attributed to the handiwork of informants, because they went straight to his residence to abduct him.

“He was preparing to sleep around 11 p.m. when they forced their way through his gate, broke the main door of his house, and took him away,” she said.

A senior police officer at Owu-Isin headquarters of Isin Local Government confirmed the development.

The Kwara State Police Command was yet to respond to the development.