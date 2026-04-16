2027: No Space For You, Wike Tells Atiku, Denies ADC Convention Venue Claim

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has told former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to drop any ambition of contesting the 2027 presidential election, insisting there is “no space” for him.

Wike, who spoke during an inspection tour of ongoing road projects in Kuje Area Council on Thursday, said Atiku should instead wait until 2031.

“There is no space for him in 2027. He can wait till 2031. By then he will be 82. Even though he has said this is his last time, we will encourage him to run then,” he said.

The minister also criticised Atiku for frequently attacking the current administration, arguing that President Bola Tinubu has performed better than when Atiku held office.

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Wike also denied allegations that he ordered the revocation of the licence of Rainbow Event Center, venue of the national convention of the African Democratic Congress held on February 14, 2026.

He said the party should stop blaming him for its internal challenges, insisting it is already on a path to failure.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) had claimed that it was denied access to some venues to hold its national convention on Tuesday by FCT authorities, and that attempts were also made to stop it from using the Rainbow Event Centre, where it eventually held the convention.

According to him, investigations have begun into the claims, and he has directed his Chief of Staff to identify any official who may have interfered.

“We will not allow people to just wake up and say the FCT Minister did this or that. I have told my Chief of Staff to find out from the company which staff interfered. I assure you we will get to the bottom of this,” he said.

Wike added that the ADC should focus on fixing its problems rather than shifting blame.

“ADC should stop blaming people for their failure. Be rest assured they will not win,” he said.