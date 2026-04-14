Atiku Accuses INEC Of Being Used To ‘Scuttle Democracy’

Former Vice President and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is being used to undermine democracy in Nigeria.

Atiku made the allegation during his remarks at the party’s national convention held at the Rainbow Event Centre in Abuja.

He singled out the Chairman of the electoral body, Professor Joash Amupitan, for criticism over alleged “illegalities” by the INEC boss.

“I will not end these remarks without indicting the chairman of INEC and INEC itself because it is clear, it is obvious, the evidence is there INEC is being used to scuttle democracy in this country. Now, let the Federal Government know that we fought the military to bring democracy in this country and we are going to fight them to bring democracy in this country.

“Let the chairman know we are not going to let him get away with his illegalities, we will not and I hope we will have your support and cooperation to make sure we return to true democracy, to true development in all aspects of human endeavour,” Atiku said.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also berated the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, saying that Nigeria’s economy, security, education and others are “gone” under his leadership.

He said Nigerians must rise and ensure there is a genuine and sincere change to address the challenges currently facing the country.

Amupitan has come under fire from the ADC in recent weeks, especially after INEC decided to suspend its recognition of the David Mark leadership of the ADC over a court ruling.

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Following the decision, the leadership of the ADC called for the removal of the INEC chairman, accusing him of unfair treatment of the opposition party.

Recent claims alleging that Amupitan made a partisan post on X have also increased calls from the ADC for his removal.

This follows an alleged post from an X account under the name of the INEC chairman, reportedly expressing support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general elections.

However, INEC has denied the allegations, insisting that the commission remains neutral.

Despite INEC’s decision not to monitor the ADC’s congresses and national convention, the party has gone ahead to conduct congresses in states and is now holding its national convention.

Party faithful and stalwarts gathered at the venue, where the National Working Committee is expected to emerge.