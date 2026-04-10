Eight Killed As Gunmen Attack Plateau Community

Eight persons have been killed following a late-night attack by gunmen in Mbwelle village, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The assailants reportedly stormed the community at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, opening fire on residents in a sporadic shooting that lasted nearly an hour.

The victims were members of the same family, while at least three others sustained injuries, and several persons remain missing.

Those confirmed dead include Elder Iliya Mangut Dakus, Luck Titus Dakus, Habila Istifanu Dakus, Hassan Istifanus Dakus, Hassan Moses Dakus, Biggie Lucky Dakus, Sunday Gideon Dakus, and Innocent Barnabas Makwin.

The Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Samuel Amalau, spoke with Channels Television during a phone interview and expressed concern over the recurring violence in the area.

READ ALSO: Six Killed In Kaduna Easter Church Attack, Army Rescues 31 Abducted Villagers

In a separate statement issued on Friday, the chairman condemned what he described as a resurgence of unprovoked attacks in Bokkos, particularly the incident in the Mbwelle community of Kwatas Ward.

“I write with a deeply burdened heart to express my profound shock and heartfelt sadness over this senseless act of violence perpetrated by terrorists against innocent and law-abiding citizens,” Amalau said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families, noting that the killings were “a direct assault on our collective humanity and peaceful coexistence”, while also wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Amalau, however, commended security agencies for their efforts, urging residents to support them with timely and credible information to prevent further attacks.

“Community vigilance has become more critical now than ever. I call on all residents to remain alert and proactive in safeguarding their neighbourhoods,” he said.

He also appealed to youths to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could escalate tensions, even as he reaffirmed the right to lawful self-defence.

“The government is working closely with security agencies to ensure that those behind these atrocities are identified and brought to justice. We remain resolute in restoring lasting peace across Bokkos,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Plateau Police Command Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, said investigations are ongoing and assured that details would be made available.

Earlier, the chairman of the Community Peace Observers in Bokkos, Kefas Mallai, said the attack had heightened tension in the area.

“The community is very close to Bokkos town. The attack lasted for several hours with no visible security presence to repel the attackers,” he said.

Mallai added that residents are angered by what they described as the failure of security operatives to respond promptly, revealing that some locals are already planning protests.

He claimed that security personnel were instead deployed to protect another community suspected by natives to be the origin of the attackers.