Gunmen Abduct Students, Principal In Oyo School

Gunmen have attacked the Ahoro-Esinele community in Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State, abducting the principal of a secondary school and an unspecified number of students.

The attack reportedly occurred between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Friday at Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, according to community sources.

A resident said the attackers stormed the school premises, whisked away students, whose number is yet to be confirmed, and abducted the school principal, Rachael Alamu.

The source also said a teacher was shot during the attack, though the extent of the injury has not been confirmed.

READ ALSO: Several Students Feared Abducted As Terrorists Attack School In Borno

The gunmen fled the scene with the principal in her vehicle and escaped into a forest reserve bordering the community.

Residents said the nearest police station is some distance away, which delayed immediate response.

The spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed that there was an attack, but the number of victims abducted had not yet been verified.

Ayanlade said that the commissioner of police and a team of officers were already on their way to the area for assessment and response.

Students Abducted In Borno

In a related development, an unspecified number of students have reportedly been abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents at Mussa-Biri Primary and Junior Day Secondary Schools in the Askira-Uba local government area of Borno State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, when the students were in classes receiving lessons.

A source told Channels Television as of 1.51 pm (Friday) that the students and one of their teachers who were abducted have been released.

But he said four students are still at large.

The spokesman of the Borno State Police Command, Nahum Daso, told Channels Television that the network was poor and thus could not reach the divisional police officer in charge of Askira-Uba for more information about the incident.