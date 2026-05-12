Gunmen Attack Ogun Estate, Abduct Three Family Members

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday stormed a residential estate in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State and abducted three persons said to be members of the same family.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the incident.

It was gathered that the suspected gunmen, numbering about 15, invaded Ipojo Golden Estate in the Oke-Eri area of the town around 7 p.m., armed with sophisticated weapons.

According to reports, the attackers forcefully gained entry into the residence, ransacked the building, and whisked away the three victims.

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The head of the affected family, Yesiru Badewa, was said to have been away on official duty when the incident occurred.

Speaking on the abduction, Badewa expressed anguish over the incident, noting that one of the victims was ill.

“This has devastated us. One of those abducted is sick, and we are worried her condition may deteriorate in captivity. We appeal to the authorities and kind-hearted Nigerians to come to our aid,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the incident, saying the command had intensified tactical operations to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

He called for calm and reiterated the command’s commitment to tackling kidnapping and ensuring the safety of residents and property in the state.

“The Ogun State Police Command is aware of the incident at Ipojo Golden Estate, Oke-Eri, Ijebu-Ode, and has intensified tactical and intelligence operations to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators,” he said.

“The command remains proactive and committed to tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.”