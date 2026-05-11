11 Dead In Ogun Road Crash — FRSC

Eleven persons have died following an accident at the Eruku bridge along the Abeokuta/Lagos Road, Ogun State.

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) said the lone accident involved a gold Toyota with registration GGE722KJ, which somersaulted and fell off the bridge, trapping the occupants inside as the doors locked upon impact.

“The sector commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, sadly informs the public of the tragic incident of a fatal lone accident at Eruku Bridge along the Abeokuta-Lagos route, which occurred earlier tonight, May 10, 2026.

“The FRSC rescue team from Itori Unit Command was said to have been deployed to the scene immediately. But unfortunately, all 11 people on board lost their lives in the crash,” a statement by the FRSC Superintendent Route Commander of the Ogun Sector, Odunsin Afolabi, read.

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Afolabi said a preliminary report suggested that the driver being under the influence and the vehicle being overloaded were the probable causes of the accident.

“FRSC personnel, with help from the local community, dismantled the vehicle to recover the bodies, while the dead have been moved to the State Specialist Hospital Morgue in Ifo,” he said.

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While expressing his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died, the sector commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, has advised travellers on the Abeokuta/Lagos route to exercise extreme caution, especially at night.