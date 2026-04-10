Kebbi Attack: Catholic Diocese Raises Concerns Over 24 Deaths, Mass Displacement

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has said no fewer than 24 people were killed in the recent attack on Debe village in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State, contradicting an earlier police report that put the death toll at four.

Addressing journalists during a press briefing on Thursday in Yauri town, the Director of Social Communications of the Diocese, Rev. Fr Matthew Stephen Kabirat, said the attack occurred on Easter Sunday at about 5:00 p.m., when suspected terrorists invaded the community.

According to him, the victims cut across Christians, Muslims, and traditional worshippers, adding that the diocese had documented the names of those killed.

Kabirat said the attackers also razed St Mary’s Catholic Church, the catechist’s residence, a mosque, shops, and several houses in the community.

The cleric said that the violence spread to neighbouring communities, including Binuwa and Kalkame, where markets, the emir’s residence, and several other structures were destroyed.

“The attackers specifically targeted men, particularly youths, and the assault continued into the following day, forcing many residents to flee for safety,” he said.

READ ALSO: Four Feared Dead As Suspected Bandits Attack Kebbi Communities

The diocese disclosed that it is providing shelter for 491 internally displaced persons at St Dominic Parish in Yauri.

Kabirat said the displaced persons are in urgent need of food, clean water, medical care, and proper shelter, noting that the diocese has already begun distributing relief materials despite limited resources.

He called on the Federal Government, Kebbi State government, humanitarian organisations, and well-meaning Nigerians to urgently support the victims to prevent a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The priest also appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris to take decisive action to restore security in the area and enable displaced residents to safely return to their homes.

He stressed the need for long-term security measures, rehabilitation of affected communities, and sustainable support for displaced persons while calling for justice and peace.

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