Opposition Won’t Scare Me, I Won’t Run From Nigeria’s Challenges – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says he is not intimidated by the opposition, describing them as “noise-makers” who do not respect the rule of law.

He stated this during a meeting with leaders and coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors from the 36 states of the federation at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

The group was led by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is the Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

“They want to scare me off? It is a lie. I have been through this path before,” the President said.

“One thing that you need from me is a promise: I won’t run away from the affairs of the nation. With you, the deal is done.”

Recalling his experience in the 2023 election, the President said the process was challenging but ultimately successful.

“During the primary that brought me here, it was tough. During the general election that brought me here, it was tough,” he said.

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Tinubu told the gathering that his political journey, including the primaries and general election that brought him to office, had already prepared him for current challenges, insisting he would not be distracted.

“I have listened to various comments. I am inspired by all of you. This is an opportunity of a lifetime to break the shackles of poverty, ignorance. To put freedom in the heart of our people, to ensure democracy survives. Not the noise-making, not the rascality of street convention.

“We cannot submit to disobedience of a lawful order of the court. We must embrace the judiciary whether it favours us or it doesn’t. We submit to this principle of democracy, separation of powers and understanding of the dynamics of it, and the nationhood that Nigeria is.

“That we must build one country… one common vision for progress and prosperity of our people. That’s what Renewed Hope is all about,” he said.

He urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain united, saying the party must stand against those he said do not want national transformation.

The President also criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), referencing his past role as Chairman of the National Council on Privatisation.

Tinubu questioned the outcomes of some privatisation exercises carried out under Atiku’s tenure.

“If you look at one of them… no one without history among this calabash. The head was the Chairman of the Privatisation Council of Nigeria at one time. He privatised the steel industry in Delta— is it working today? No.

“They privatised Ajaokuta. Is it working today? Go on the list. They privatised another man’s political party. That one said no,” he said, drawing a huge laughter from the audience reacted.

Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to governance and national development.

“Let’s go into the details of what we promised Nigerians, and I promise, I won’t let you down,” he said.

He also said the Renewed Hope Ambassadors had been mobilised and empowered to support the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.