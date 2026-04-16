Tinubu Congratulates Benin Republic’s President-Elect Wadagni

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Romuald Wadagni on his victory in the Republic of Benin’s presidential election held on April 12.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu described Wadagni’s emergence as a reflection of the confidence reposed in him by the Beninese people.

Wadagni, who currently serves as Benin’s Minister of Finance, secured a commanding victory in the election, polling about 94 per cent of the vote, according to provisional results released by the electoral commission.

His closest challenger, Paul Hounkpe, conceded defeat ahead of the final declaration of results and urged respect for democratic principles.

In a personally signed letter to the President-elect, Tinubu said, “On behalf of the Government and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend my warmest congratulations to you on your election as the President of the Republic of Benin following the polls held on April 12, 2026.”

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He noted that Wadagni’s victory “reflects the trust the Beninese people have placed in your vision and your distinguished record of service as Minister of Finance.”

The President also commended the conduct of the election, describing it as peaceful and a proof of the resilience and democratic commitment of the people of Benin.

“This transition marks a significant chapter in your nation’s history. I therefore commend the people of Benin for their resilience and commitment to the democratic process and to maintaining peace during the election cycle,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

Longstanding Relationship

Highlighting the longstanding relationship between both countries, Tinubu emphasised the importance of continued cooperation.

“Our two nations share a long history of friendship, cultural ties, and cooperation. I therefore look forward to working closely with your administration to strengthen our bilateral relations further, enhance regional security, and promote economic prosperity within the ECOWAS sub-region and the African Union,” he was quoted as saying.

The president wished the incoming leader success as he prepares to assume office, assuring him of Nigeria’s support.

“As you prepare to assume the onerous responsibilities of the high office of the Presidency, I wish you great wisdom, fortitude, and success. You can please rest assured of my unstinting support and cooperation in this regard,” the statement read.

The election, which recorded a turnout of about 58.75 per cent, was largely adjudged peaceful and well-organised, with observers from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commending the process despite minor reported irregularities.

Wadagni’s victory is widely seen as a continuation of the economic reforms of outgoing President Patrice Talon, under whom he gained prominence for overseeing growth and infrastructure development.

The next presidential election in Benin is scheduled for 2033, following a constitutional amendment extending the presidential term to seven years.