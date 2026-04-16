Dangote, Pope Leo XIV, Trump, Others Named In TIME 100 Most Influential People For 2026

Industrialist and philanthropist Aliko Dangote has been named among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2026.

Dangote joins global influential figures from multiple sectors, including political leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, revered Pope Leo XIV, current head of Catholic Church, as well as business and technology leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

The annual TIME100 list, published on April 15, 2026, recognises global figures whose leadership, ideas, and actions are shaping the future across business, politics, culture, and society. Dangote’s inclusion places him alongside prominent international figures drawn from diverse spheres of global influence.

This marks Dangote’s second appearance on the TIME100 list, following his first recognition in 2014, when he was honoured for his exceptional impact on business and philanthropy.

Dangote, who is being recognised for his African industrial drive, is the only Nigerian on the list and featured in the titan and innovators category.

Other prominent honorees named alongside Dangote in the titan category are Reid Wiseman, Commander of the Artemis II mission to the moon; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, and Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube.

Also featuring prominently under the titan category are Michael and Susan Dell, the high-profile American tech billionaires and philanthropists best known as the founders of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, a global non-profit that focuses on improving the lives of children living in urban poverty. Included here also is the American designer and billionaire, Ralph Lauren, best known for founding the global lifestyle empire Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Recognised in the Pioneer category are individuals with breakthroughs in Science and Social Advocacy, such as Kiran Musunuru and Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, both of whom were cited for medical breakthroughs in genetic therapy, as well as Aaron Williams, recognised for advancements in heart transplant readiness.

Influential figures recognised in global entertainment and culture include Ranbir Kapoor, prominent Indian actor; Dakota Johnson, recognised as an actress and cultural icon; and kate Hudson, included for her cultural influence.

As Founder and President of Dangote Group—Africa’s largest indigenous industrial conglomerate—Dangote has played a central role in advancing industrialisation across the continent.

Under his leadership, the Group has made landmark investments spanning cement manufacturing, sugar and food processing, agriculture, infrastructure, and lately energy, significantly reducing Africa’s reliance on imports while creating millions of direct and indirect jobs.

In its citation, TIME Magazine highlighted Dangote’s vision of building African industries with local resources for global competitiveness, noting his recent investments in large‑scale energy and manufacturing infrastructure as emblematic of his long‑term commitment to Africa’s economic transformation.

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Beyond business, Dangote is widely acclaimed for his philanthropic leadership through the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), one of Africa’s largest private philanthropic organisations. The Foundation supports critical initiatives across healthcare, nutrition, education, disaster relief, and economic empowerment, contributing to improved outcomes for vulnerable communities across the continent.

The 2026 TIME100 recognition further reflects a broader global acknowledgement of African leadership, innovation, and enterprise, with Dangote standing as a symbol of the continent’s growing influence in shaping global economic and development narratives.