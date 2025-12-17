Wednesday News Recap: Trump Visa Restriction, Dangote-NMDPRA Row, Workers’ Protest, Plateau Killings, Electricity Crisis +More

Welcome to Channels Brief, your window into the stories shaping today’s world. Whether you’re joining us from Nigeria, London, New York, Nairobi, or anywhere across the globe, this newsletter brings you punchy, reliable, and timely updates in a format made for the modern digital audience.

Trump Restricts Nigerians

US President Announces New Travel Restrictions Affecting Nigerian Students, Tourists, Immigrants

The United States has announced new partial travel restrictions on Nigeria, set to take effect from January 2026, citing security concerns and difficulties with vetting.

Under the directive signed by President Donald Trump, most Nigerian applicants for immigrant visas and popular non-immigrant categories — including tourist, student and exchange visas — will face suspension, while other visas will be issued with shorter validity periods. The decision has sparked concern among Nigerians globally, particularly students, families and professionals with strong US ties.

Washington linked the move to terrorism threats, visa overstays and record-keeping challenges, placing Nigeria among 15 affected countries.

Dangote–Farouk Row

Africa’s Richest Man Claims NMDPRA Chief Facing Probe Over Move To Pay Marketers ₦200bn Bridging Claims

Fresh controversy has emerged over alleged plans by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Ahmed Farouk, to pay more than ₦200 billion in outstanding fuel “bridging claims” to oil marketers, a move Dangote alleges is riddled with irregularities.

Analysts warn that large portions of the claims lack verifiable data, despite Nigeria’s long-standing complaints that uniform fuel pricing has rarely benefited consumers.

The allegations, now before the ICPC, have intensified scrutiny of opaque subsidy-era practices and renewed calls for a forensic audit of fuel distribution payments. For many Nigerians, the claims reinforce fears that public funds continue to leak through poorly monitored systems, even as the country grapples with economic hardship.

Workers Protest

Labour Union Leads Nationwide Protests Over Insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress has led coordinated protests across several states, warning that worsening insecurity is crippling livelihoods and frightening investors. Marches took place in Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, Niger and other states, with workers and civil society groups demanding decisive action against banditry, kidnappings and violent crime.

Labour leaders stressed that insecurity now affects workers daily, from abductions to displacement, and urged government at all levels to move beyond rhetoric. While dialogue with President Bola Tinubu continues, protesters insist that meaningful results — not meetings — will restore public confidence and economic stability.

Plateau Attack

Gunmen Kill 12 Miners In Plateau Attack

Gunmen have killed at least 12 local miners in Plateau State and abducted three others during a late-night attack on a mining community in Barkin Ladi. Community leaders say the victims were engaged in legitimate mining activities when the assailants struck without provocation.

The attack underscores the persistent insecurity facing rural communities in central Nigeria, particularly those dependent on small-scale mining. Residents have renewed calls for a stronger security presence and accountability, as families await news of the abducted victims.

Energy Crisis

Electricity Companies Cut Supplies As Gas Shortages Cripple Power Generation Nationwide

Electricity distribution companies in Nigeria have begun cutting supplies to customers as gas shortages hit power stations, leading to reduced generation capacity.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announced that low system frequency, caused by gas constraints, had forced the Transmission Company of Nigeria to implement load shedding. This has lowered energy allocation to subsidiaries, leaving households and businesses across the South‑East facing diminished service levels.

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company issued a similar notice, citing poor generation and allocation as the reason for widespread outages in its franchise areas. Both companies apologised to customers and assured them that stakeholders in the

Alleged Corruption

NMDPRA MD Rejects Dangote’s Graft Allegation

Nigeria’s regulatory chief, Ahmed Farouk, has dismissed corruption allegations made against him by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, as “wild and spurious”. Farouk, who heads the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, said he would not engage in public exchanges but would instead defend himself before a formal investigative body.

The dispute stems from a long‑running clash over the quality of locally refined products, with Farouk previously criticising domestic refineries, including Dangote’s, as producing inferior fuel compared to imports.

Dangote has escalated the matter by petitioning Nigeria’s anti‑corruption agency, accusing Farouk of living beyond his means and alleging questionable spending on overseas schooling for his children. He vowed to present evidence of corrupt enrichment and abuse of office.

Aviation Scare

Crew Escapes Death As Plane Crash-Lands In Imo

Four crew members narrowly escaped death after a small aircraft crash-landed at Owerri’s Sam Mbakwe International Airport while diverting from Port Harcourt. Emergency teams responded swiftly, with no fatalities or post-crash fire reported.

A formal investigation is underway, and aviation authorities have assured the public that safety protocols were followed. While flight operations continued uninterrupted, the incident has renewed attention on aircraft safety and emergency preparedness.

