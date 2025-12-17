Four Survive As Plane Crash-Lands At Owerri Airport

Four persons escaped death Tuesday evening after a Cessna 172 aircraft operated by Skypower Express crash-landed at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State.

The incident occurred at about 6:58 p.m. as the aircraft approached Runway 17, according to a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Bimbo Oladeji.

Oladeji noted that the aircraft, with registration number 5N-ASR, was en route from Kaduna International Airport to Port Harcourt International Airport when the crew declared an emergency and diverted to Owerri.

Upon receipt of the distress alert, Oladeji said airport police patrol units, in collaboration with airport emergency response teams, were swiftly deployed to the scene, rescuing all occupants.

Airport emergency services were immediately activated and responded promptly, as the Bureau noted that there was no post-crash fire.

Flight operations at the airport were also not disrupted, as the runway remained operational following the incident, according to the statement.

Oladeji said the survivors are crew members on board at the time of the occurrence.

Two of the crew members were reported to be in stable condition, while the remaining two, who were initially unconscious, were immediately evacuated to a hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The NSIB added that a formal investigation has commenced in line with its statutory mandate.

It assured the public that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

She noted that arrangements are currently underway to recover and evacuate the aircraft from the crash site, to enable a detailed wreckage examination as part of the investigation process.

The statement added that the Director-General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., expressed sympathy to the airline and relief that no lives were lost in the incident.