NiMet Issues Meningitis Advisory, Identifies Kano, Sokoto, Nine Others As High Risk States

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a public health advisory warning that several northern states face a heightened risk of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) as dry season conditions intensify across parts of Nigeria.

In a notice posted on its X handle, the agency explained that the disease is a serious infection that affects the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord and is commonly caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis.

NiMet also explained that CSM spreads through respiratory droplets, particularly in crowded or poorly ventilated environments.

NiMet identified Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno as high-risk states for the disease.

It urged residents in central parts of the country to remain alert and report suspected symptoms early, while Plateau, Oyo, Cross River, Edo, Ekiti, and Enugu were categorised as low-vigilance areas.

“Stay informed. Follow public health guidance and participate in community awareness campaigns,” the agency said.

“Protect yourself and your community. Early awareness, vaccination, and prompt treatment save lives,” it added.

The agency noted that while the disease can progress rapidly and become life-threatening within hours if untreated, early diagnosis and prompt antibiotic treatment significantly improve survival and reduce complications.

It identified children and young adults, people living in overcrowded environments, individuals exposed to dry and dusty conditions, and those with weakened immune systems as among the most vulnerable groups.

Symptoms to watch for, according to NiMet, include sudden high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, nausea or vomiting, and sensitivity to light.

“Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to prevent meningitis. Practise good hygiene. Wash hands regularly and avoid sharing personal items like cups or utensils.

“Ensure good ventilation in homes, schools, and public spaces. Seek early medical care. Watch out for symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, and sensitivity to light,” it stated.

Nigeria has experienced recurring meningitis outbreaks over the years, particularly in northern states located within Africa’s “meningitis belt.”

Outbreaks have repeatedly occurred during the dry season when hot, dusty weather and overcrowding increase transmission risks.

In April 2025, Nigeria received more than one million doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccines to combat an outbreak that had already recorded over 800 cases and more than 70 deaths across several states.

The vaccination campaign targeted people aged one to 29, the group most affected by the disease.

Health authorities say continued vaccination campaigns, improved surveillance, and early medical treatment remain critical to preventing fatalities and containing future outbreaks.