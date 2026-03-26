Super Eagles Eye Reset In Four-Nation Tournament After World Cup Blow

The Super Eagles may not have qualified for the 2026 World Cup in the Americas, but their path to redemption is on the way, and their supporters can watch their favourite team again as they feature in a four-nation tournament.

Featuring Jordan, Iran, and Costa Rica, the tournament provides a great opportunity for Coach Eric Chelle to try new players, rebuild momentum, and test new ideas.

These will be the first games for the Super Eagles since they finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria are already in Türkiye for the games. The Super Eagles will take on Iran on 27 March before battling it out with Jordan on the 31st.

The games were moved from Amman following security concerns in the Middle East.

Already, the Super Eagles have a full house in their camp in Turkey. While star striker Victor Osimhen and defence strongman Calvin Bassey were sidelined due to injuries, the three-time African champions have 22 players available for the matches.

Ademola Lookman, who won the 2024 African Player of the Year, is available for the matches. Alongside the Atletico Madrid man, Chelle will be banking on 96-cap Alex Iwobi and 95-cap Moses Simon to lead the charge.

Skipper Wilfred Ndidi, Semi Ajayi, and Samuel Chukwueze are among the wise old heads available for selection for the Super Eagles.

Established stars like Zaidu Sanusi and Frank Onyeka are also in line for action.

Newcomers Collins Yira, Emmanuel Oluwasegun Fernandez, and forward Philip are the new bloods in the team.

Nigeria and Iran have only played twice at the senior level. A strike from Ahmed Garba was the differentiator as the Super Eagles defeated the Asian team at the Carlsberg Cup in Hong Kong in January 1998.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Nigeria and Iran played goalless as the Super Eagles reached the last 16 of the tournament before crashing out to France.

Intercontinental Playoff Begins

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s slim hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup after FIFA rejected the petition from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against DR Congo.

Nigeria had petitioned FIFA, challenging the eligibility of certain players fielded by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) during the 2026 Africa World Cup play-off in Rabat, Morocco, last November.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria 4-3 on penalties to reach the intercontinental playoffs. But the NFF raised concerns over the eligibility of some DR Congo players.

The football body alleged irregularities in the issuance of passports to some of the Leopard players.

Following the rejection of the petition, the NFF said it will appeal the decision.

“We have received the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on our petition, but we are not satisfied with the decision, which rejected our petition.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the NFF has immediately commenced the process of appealing the decision,” said NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi.

The intercontinental play-offs begin on Thursday, with two teams picking the tickets to the World Cup.