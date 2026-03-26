Tijani Fatai Assumes Duty As Lagos Commissioner Of Police

Tijani Fatai has officially assumed duty as the 42nd Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos State Command.

His appointment was confirmed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Ikeja, Abimbola Adebisi.

He takes over from Olohundare Jimoh, who served as the 41st Commissioner of Police from February 18, 2025, to March 26, 2026.

Fatai, a native of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, attended Anwar-ul-Islam College, Agege, between 1979 and 1984.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

He enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on June 10, 1994 and has held several strategic positions across the country.

Prior to his latest posting, he served as Commissioner of Police, Eastern Port, Port Harcourt.

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His previous assignments include Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Department of Operations at the Maritime Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, and at the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

He also served as Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Department of Finance and Administration, Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos.

Other roles held by the new commissioner include Area Commander in Ilaro, Ogun State; Maiduguri Metro, Borno State; and Area C, Surulere, Lagos. He also served as Squadron Commander of 5 Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Benin, Edo State, and 17 PMF in Akure, Ondo State.

Additionally, he was Officer-in-Charge of the Homicide Section at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lagos, and Divisional Police Officer in Ogere, Ogun State, as well as Ijanikin and Alakara in Lagos State.

Fatai is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

According to the statement, his “track record of leadership, professionalism, and dedication to duty underscores his preparedness to steer the affairs of the Lagos State Police Command effectively.”

The new Commissioner of Police reassured stakeholders and residents of his commitment to consolidating ongoing reforms, enhancing internal security, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, and fostering community partnerships.

He also pledged to advance the mandate of protecting lives and property in line with global best practices.

“The Lagos State Police Command therefore, solicits the continued support and cooperation of the public as the new leadership works to deepen professionalism, discipline, and service delivery,” the statement added.