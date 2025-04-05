Nigeria Receives One Million Meningitis Vaccines To Combat Outbreak

The Nigerian Government, through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has received over 1 million doses of the prevalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (Men5CV) from the Gavi-funded global stockpile.

The shipment, which arrived on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, aims to combat the meningococcus C and W outbreak in Northern Nigeria.

This first batch of vaccines will launch an outbreak response campaign targeting individuals aged 1 to 29, the most affected demographic.

The campaign will initially begin in the Kebbi and Sokoto states, with plans to expand to Yobe as additional doses arrive.

Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health & Social Welfare in his address, informed that the arrival of the Men5CV vaccines is a crucial milestone in Nigeria’s response to the meningitis outbreak.

He noted that it reflects the commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to protect the health and well-being of Nigerians, especially children and young people who are most vulnerable.

According to him, the outbreak has already claimed over 70 lives and recorded more than 800 cases across 23 states.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, funds global stockpiles of vaccines against cholera, Ebola, meningitis, and yellow fever.

These stockpiles are accessible to all countries and support outbreak response campaigns in lower-income nations.

The International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision approved Nigeria’s request in March 2025, allocating over 1.5 million doses of Men5CV for deployment.

In his remarks, Francisco Luquero, Gavi’s Head of High-Impact Outbreaks, affirmed that with Gavi’s support, vaccines successfully eliminated meningitis A from Africa’s meningitis belt.

Meningococcal meningitis, an infection of the meninges (the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord), is most prevalent in Africa’s ‘meningitis belt’—26 countries from Senegal to Ethiopia, home to an at-risk population of about 500 million. Infants, children, and young adults face the highest risk.

Also present at the official handover, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative Cristian Munduate, emphasized that every child deserves protection from life-threatening diseases like meningitis.

She said the arrival of the vaccine is a critical step in stopping the outbreak and safeguarding Nigeria’s most vulnerable populations.

“UNICEF is committed to supporting the government by ensuring rapid vaccine deployment, community engagement, and planning and implementation of the response alongside Gavi, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and the Federal Ministry of Health.”

Also, the WHO Nigeria Country Representative, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, added that the arrival of the Men5 vaccine provides a much-needed boost to Nigeria’s response efforts.

He said the collaborative effort between the Nigerian government, WHO, Gavi, and other partners would help prevent future outbreaks and safeguard generations to come.

Gavi has helped vaccinate nearly 400 million children and young adults against meningitis A, effectively eliminating the disease in Africa since 2017. The WHO-approved Men5CV vaccine, introduced in 2023, protects against five major serogroups of meningococcus bacteria, representing a significant advancement for high-risk regions.

Since 2024, Gavi has supported Men5CV deployment for outbreak response, routine immunisation, and preventive mass campaigns in the meningitis belt. Nigeria became the first country to receive Men5CV from the global stockpile for outbreak containment in March 2024, marking a milestone in the fight against the disease.

As of late 2024, the global meningococcal vaccine stockpile has been accessed 68 times by 16 countries since 2009, with over 34 million doses deployed.