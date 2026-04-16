Fallen Hero: Gov Okpebholo Grants Scholarships To Children Of Brigadier Braimah

Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved full educational scholarships for the three children of late Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, who died in active service to Nigeria.

The Edo State Government said the scholarship would cover the children’s education from their current levels through to university, in a move aimed at supporting the family of the fallen officer, who was an indigene of Edo State, and recognising his sacrifice.

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The beneficiaries are aged between 12 and 18.

Speaking on the development, the governor described the gesture as both a moral obligation and a demonstration of responsible governance.

“Brigadier General Braimah paid the ultimate price in service to this country. It is only right that we stand by the family he left behind and ensure his children have uninterrupted access to education,” Okpebholo said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Patrick Ebojele, on Thursday, read.

Honouring Sacrifice, Service

The governor noted that the late officer’s death represented a profound sacrifice in the line of duty, adding that the state would remain committed to supporting his family.

He further stated that the initiative aligned with the administration’s broader commitment to honouring fallen military personnel and ensuring their families were not left without support.

“No child of an Edo hero should be denied the opportunity to succeed. This is about responsibility, honour, and a deliberate investment in the future,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo said the scholarship initiative is in line with the education pillar of his administration’s SHINE Agenda, which prioritises human capital development, social welfare, and inclusive governance.

The Edo State Government also called on other state governments and private sector stakeholders to adopt similar measures by providing structured support—especially in education—to families of military personnel who die in the line of duty.

Braimah, described by the governor as a symbol of discipline, courage, and patriotism, died in the course of active military operations in Borno State.

He was one of the soldiers killed on April 9 when suspected Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province members carried out coordinated attacks on military formations in Benisheikh, along the Maiduguri–Damaturu highway.

He was buried with full military honours at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Braimah’s death drew tributes from President Bola Tinubu, military authorities, and government officials, who described him as a dedicated officer committed to national security and peacekeeping efforts.