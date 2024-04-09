World Health Day: Yobe State Reports Drop In Active Cerebrospinal Meningitis Cases

After weeks of battling with the outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis, the Yobe State government has said it now has only 25 active cases of the disease, stressing that the outbreak is significantly reducing.

This was revealed by the Commissioner for Health in the State, Dr. Lawan Gana who was represented by Abdullahi Danchuwa, at a World Health Day Commemoration organised by the World Health Organisation in Damaturu on Tuesday.

Danchuwa commended the WHO, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and other developmental partners for their roles in fighting the disease.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni has supported healthcare significantly to see that we fight the scourging diseases affecting Yobe state, and most importantly commend WHO, UNICEF and other developmental partners because they have worked well to ensure that some of the scourging diseases in Yobe state are mitigated to its barest minimum”.

“I want to assure you right now we are fighting cerebrospinal meningitis and the last number of cases we recorded in the state was 25. It has already affected 10 local government areas of the state” he said.

The State Coordinator of the WHO, represented by Emmanuel Katugwa, a Surveillance Officer, said the organisation will prioritise healthcare as a fundamental human right, by supporting governments in meeting the healthcare needs of its citizens.

“Health is a fundamental human right and this year’s theme ‘my health, my right’ serves a reminder that every individual across the globe is entitled to the highest, attainable standard of health without discrimination or prejudice”

“We must affirm our commitment to prioritize health as a fundamental human right, by supporting the governments to succeed” he said.

The road walk with healthcare workers took the stakeholders around Damaturu, the state capital, sensitising the general public on the need to access healthcare services.