Gov Adeleke Deposes Osun Monarch Convicted Of Fraud In US

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the deposition of Oba Joseph Oloyede as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Ife North Local Government following his conviction in the United States on tax fraud and money laundering charges.

A statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday said Adeleke’s decision followed the receipt of a Certified True Copy of the Ohio court judgment convicting the monarch.

According to Rasheed, the Osun State Executive Council had resolved last year that the Ministry of Local Government should write to the Ohio court to request a Certified True Copy of the judgment to form the basis for government action.

He added that the Council justified the decision on the grounds that governmental actions should not be based solely on social media reports.

“In the Deposition Order signed by His Excellency on 7th May, 2026, the action was predicated on the need to maintain peace, order, and good governance, as well as to preserve the honour and integrity of the royal stool.

“The Deposition Order further stated that the fraudulent conduct of Oba Joseph Oloyede, as found by the US court — to which he pleaded guilty — and his public trial and conviction have brought the institution of Obaship and the stool of Apetumodu of Ipetumodu to disrepute and public odium, hence the resort to deposition,” the statement said.

Oba Joseph Oloyede was sentenced to 56 months’ imprisonment for wire fraud, making false tax returns, and engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on August 26, 2025.

The governor’s aide said that with this deposition, the stool of Apetumodu of Ipetumodu has been declared vacant, and necessary processes will be initiated to appoint a new Apetumodu at the appropriate time.

The governor appealed to the sons and daughters of Ipetumodu to remain peaceful and law-abiding while the process of installing a new king is underway.