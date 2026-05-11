Cleric Tells Court He Warned Against Coup Plot, Judge Orders Trial-Within-Trial

An Islamic cleric standing trial alongside others over an alleged coup conspiracy against President Bola Tinubu’s administration has told the Federal High Court in Abuja that he had warned the plotters that their mission would fail.

The statement was made through a video-recorded testimony played in open court before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik. Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir explained how he became linked to the alleged scheme through an associate identified as Sanda.

According to Abdulkadir, Sanda approached him on behalf of a senior military officer, said to be Colonel Maaji, seeking spiritual guidance and prayers concerning plans to topple the government.

After conducting prayers and consultations, Abdulkadir said he warned that the operation was doomed to fail and predicted that insiders within the group would eventually leak information about the plan. He added that another request was later brought to him asking for additional prayers to prevent betrayal among the members allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

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The cleric told investigators that money was subsequently transferred to him for prayer sessions and charitable purposes, while names of individuals connected to the alleged operation were provided for mention during the prayers.

He recounted that suspicion grew after Sanda informed him that Colonel Maaji had gone missing for days, before media reports later announced arrests linked to the alleged coup plot.

In the recorded interview, Abdulkadir denied taking money to support any unconstitutional act, insisting the funds were strictly tied to religious activities. He admitted knowing that a coup referred to the forceful overthrow of a government by the military but said he did not alert security agencies because he was unsure who to approach.

The cleric also narrated how he was eventually arrested after discovering that his bank account had been restricted while trying to withdraw part of the funds allegedly sent for prayers. He explained that after contacting an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he honoured an invitation to the agency and clarified the origin of the money.

Abdulkadir maintained in the video that he was neither tortured nor intimidated during interrogation and insisted his statement was made voluntarily.

Following the playback, prosecutors sought to tender several extra-judicial statements obtained from the six defendants by military investigators and a Special Investigation Panel.

However, defence lawyers opposed the move, arguing that the statements and video recordings were obtained contrary to provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

They alleged that some defendants were denied legal representation, pressured into making statements, or subjected to inducements. One lawyer further contended that the contents of the written statements differed from what was captured in the video evidence presented in court.

The prosecution urged the court to dismiss the objections and proceed with a single trial-within-trial to determine whether the disputed statements were voluntarily made.

Justice Abdulmalik, in a short ruling, ordered a joint trial-within-trial for all six defendants to determine the admissibility of both the written statements and video recordings.

The matter was adjourned to May 12 for further proceedings.