VIDEO: I’ll Keep Dancing, It Doesn’t Affect My Work – Gov Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has vowed to continue dancing, saying it does not in any way interfere with his duties as governor.

Adeleke is well known for his energetic dancing moves, which have earned him the nickname “the dancing governor.” His love for dancing has often attracted criticism from political opponents who question his seriousness in office.

But Adeleke, who is seeking re-election in 2026 on the platform of the Accord Party, insists that his dancing will have no impact on his political fortunes.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, the governor said, “I will keep dancing because I love to dance, I love to praise my God, and that doesn’t change anything. So, I will still dance, praise my God, and do my work.”

