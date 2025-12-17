Gunmen Kill 12 Miners, Abduct Three In Plateau

At least 12 persons have been killed, three abducted, and five others injured following an attack by armed men on local miners in Fan, a community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The incident reportedly occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday while the victims were engaged in what community leaders described as legitimate mining activities.

Confirming the development in a phone interview, the National President of the Berom Youth Moulder Association, Barrister Solomon Dalyop, said the assailants attacked the miners without provocation.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest TikToker Peller For Attempted Suicide

“Our people were carrying out their legitimate mining business in Fan of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area around 9 p.m. on Tuesday when armed men attacked them, killing 12 and taking away three others. Five people were injured in the attack,” Dalyop stated.

He condemned the incident and described it as another painful reminder of the persistent insecurity confronting communities in Plateau State, particularly those engaged in lawful economic activities.

The injured victims were said to have been rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment, while efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue those abducted.