Ngoshe Attack: ‘Don’t Be Discouraged,’ General Musa Urges Nigerians After Briefing Tinubu

Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country’s fight against terrorism following a security briefing with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The briefing followed a closed-door meeting on Thursday between the president and top security officials, including the service chiefs and the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu.

The meeting comes amid renewed attacks on security personnel and military formations across the country, including a deadly assault on the Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State, by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, General Musa said the session was convened to update the President on the current security situation and to clarify developments surrounding recent attacks.

According to the Defence Minister, despite the recent attacks, security forces have inflicted significant losses on terrorist groups.

“Our appeal to Nigerians is not to get tired and not to be discouraged, because sometimes when you hear the news, you think that is all that is happening, but it is far from that.

“The terrorists and bandits are taking more casualties. Their commanders are being killed. We have, however, lost a number of very courageous officers and men, which is highly regrettable. But we want to assure Nigerians that it is a commitment we have on the ground to ensure that Nigeria is safe and secure,” he added

General Musa added that the military leadership considered it necessary to provide a clearer picture of the situation, noting that public interpretation of events, particularly through media reports, did not always reflect the full realities of the conflict.

The former Chief of Defence Staff also commended the President for his continued support for the armed forces and other security agencies battling insurgency and banditry.

General Musa further disclosed that the President had approved additional military equipment to strengthen ongoing operations.

“The President has promised more equipment for us to be able to prosecute the war, and we are sure of victory. It is war, and war comes in phases,” he said.

He noted that insurgent attacks often intensify during the Ramadan period, but said the military had already adjusted its operational strategies in response.

“But like I said, we have adjusted our strategies. You can see that in the past few days we have taken over those locations, killed their commanders and seized their assets. We will continue to do more.

“I assure you that Mr President has approved so many things that are coming on line. We are working together as a team. You can see all members of the security forces here to assure Nigerians—and to assure Mr President—that we are on track and we will succeed,” he said.

The Ngoshe attack reportedly began on the evening of March 3. Armed fighters were said to have stormed the town, overran a military base and set it ablaze before attacking homes and shops across the community.

Local reports indicate that the assault resulted in heavy casualties, with soldiers, community leaders and residents among those killed.

Hundreds of residents, mostly women and children, were also reportedly abducted and taken towards the Mandara Mountains.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over security in resettled communities in the region, as Ngoshe had been among the areas where displaced residents recently returned following government resettlement efforts.

Following the attack, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, visited survivors in the nearby town of Pulka, where many residents fled for safety.

Zulum promised emergency food assistance for displaced persons and pledged intensified efforts to rescue those abducted during the raid.

President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have also condemned the attack, vowing that the Federal Government will not allow terrorist groups to occupy any part of Nigerian territory.