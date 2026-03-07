Borno Terrorist Attack: Don’t Succumb To Fear, Tinubu Charges Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians in Borno and elsewhere not to give in to fear following the recent terrorist attack by Boko Haram on the Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The President gave the charge in a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, where Tinubu expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by the attack.

The statement noted that the President mourned the loss of “innocent lives, including military personnel, and those caught in friendly fire during the aerial interdiction of fleeing terrorists by the Air Force.”

He described the attack by the terrorists as a heartless assault on helpless citizens.

President Tinubu commended the military for their swift response, which led to the killing of scores of terrorists and their subsequent forced retreat.

He charged the military and other security agencies to work urgently to rescue those kidnapped by the terrorists.

Additionally, the statement noted that he has directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts to protect civilians nationwide and prevent attacks on military installations in the North East.

President Tinubu also prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives in the attacks and friendly fire, and extended his sympathies to their families and the Borno State Government.