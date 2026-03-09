Troops Foil Multiple Terrorist Attacks In Borno, Yobe

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have successfully repelled multiple coordinated attacks by ISWAP terrorists targeting military positions in Delwa, Goniri, Kukawa, Mainok, and a troop harbour deep in the Sambisa Forest.

The assaults occurred overnight between 8 and 9 March 2026, involving simultaneous attacks from several directions in a bid to overwhelm military positions.

The latest operational success was disclosed in a statement signed by Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, on Monday.

According to the statement, the gallant troops stood firm despite the intensity of the assaults and the heavy firepower employed by the terrorists.

“Fighting across multiple fronts, the troops effectively coordinated their defensive actions while reinforcements and the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI provided timely and decisive support during the engagements.

“The terrorists were consequently met with overwhelming resistance and were forced into withdrawal after suffering significant casualties from several terrorist bodies left behind,” the statement partly read.

It further revealed that during the operations, troops recovered a cache of weapons and equipment abandoned by the retreating terrorists, including two PKT machine guns, six AK-47s, eight RPG bombs, four mortar bombs, and assorted ammunition of various calibres.

While sections of the defensive perimeters at Goniri and Kukawa were momentarily breached and some base structures and vehicles sustained damage, all positions remain firmly under military control. Follow-up ground operations and cordon-and-search missions are ongoing in neighbouring communities where wounded insurgents sought refuge.

“In the course of the engagements, sections of the defensive perimeters at Goniri and Kukawa were momentarily breached, while a number of structures within the bases and vehicles sustained damage due to the intensity of the firefights.

“All locations, however, remain firmly under the control of Operation HADIN KAI troops. Ground forces, supported by the Air Component, are currently conducting follow-up exploitation operations in the affected areas,” it added.

The army, however, revealed that some soldiers, including an outstanding officer in Kukawa, lost their lives in the course of defending the nation and protecting civilians.

“Regrettably, the engagements claimed the lives of some brave and gallant soldiers, including an outstanding officer in Kukawa, who paid the ultimate price in defence of our nation and the protection of innocent citizens. Their sacrifices will continue to inspire their comrades in the ongoing fight against terrorism,” it stated.

It, however, noted that troops remain vigilant, motivated, and committed to sustaining relentless operations to deny the terrorists freedom of action and ensure lasting security across the North East.

The success builds on previous operations conducted under Operation HADIN KAI, which have included coordinated airstrikes and ground offensives targeting ISWAP and Boko Haram hideouts in the Sambisa Forest and surrounding areas.